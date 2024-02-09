News Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Beyoncé's 'RENAISSANCE' Horse Makes A Cameo In Verizon's Super Bowl Commercial Teaser / 02.09.2024

Speculation about Beyoncé’s appearance in Verizon’s Super Bowl 2024 advertisement just intensified following a new teaser released today (Feb. 9). The video featured actor-comedian Tony Hale alongside a sequined horse statue reminiscent of the music icon’s RENAISSANCE album cover, which sparked further excitement among fans.

In the teaser, Hale posed the question, “So, should we be in a Super Bowl commercial? Yay or nay?” referencing the horse, which was affectionately named Reneigh by the BeyHive. The clip concluded with a snippet of Beyoncé’s song “MY HOUSE.” It’s also worth mentioning that the mobile carrier sponsored the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR.”

In the comment section, one fan wrote, “Y’all better have not pulled out the horse for no reason. This better be something serious, [I swear to God].” Another speculated, “Okay… ACT III, the RENAISSANCE film on streaming, or the visuals finally?”

The Super Bowl LVIII is currently set for Sunday (Feb. 11) at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It will see the San Francisco 49ers compete against the Kansas City Chiefs, who won the championship last year. Usher is slated to perform at the halftime show, marking 11 years since Beyoncé’s own halftime spectacle.

Also coming later this month is the launch of Beyoncé’s haircare brand Cécred. Products will be available to purchase on Feb. 20, with the product range yet to be announced.

Beyoncé first hinted at her foray into haircare in a May 2023 Instagram post. “I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in [my mom’s] salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls,” she wrote. “I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”