Friday (Feb. 9) night, Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign hosted their second “Vultures Listening Experience” at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. The sold-out event allowed fans an early playback of the duo’s new collaborative album, Vultures 1, released early Saturday (Feb. 10) morning.

Following the excitement from bringing out North West at the Thursday (Feb. 8) listening experience in Kanye West’s hometown, the stage was set for the storied musicians to create more magic the next night. To start the show, multi-platinum rappers Roddy Ricch and Rich The Kid joined West and Ty Dolla on the stage to begin the momentous event.

West and Ty Dolla donned face coverings and walked around the square stage, jamming to their newest update to the recently released LP, Vultures 1. This project is slated to be one of three new full-length offerings from the two talented emcees.

While showgoers were excited from the moment the two stars joined the stage, the energy in the stadium went up a few more notches once Playboi Carti came from the fog-filled shadows to jump on stage with his posse after his song “H00DBYAIR” started blaring from the speakers. The hard-hitting release has been taking the internet by storm.

Recently, Carti made an appearance on Adin Ross’ livestream on Feb. 5 around midnight. Unfortunately for Opium fans, the experience didn’t last as long as many would’ve hoped. The “BACKR00MS” artist showed up two hours late to the stream wearing a mask. To make matters worse, he only spent six minutes on camera in a near-pitch-black room for the audience of over 500,000 viewers.

Ross recently stated that the two would reconnect on stream to make it right after the initial misunderstanding. Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign fans can now listen to Vultures 1 featuring YG, Nipsey Hussle, Freddie Gibbs, Rich The Kid, Chris Brown, Quavo and more below.