News Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images SZA Reveals Her Reaction To Drake Using First "Slime You Out" Draft: "Are You Trying To Sabotage Me?" / 10.30.2023

SZA recently wrapped up the second leg of her North American “SOS Tour” on Sunday (Oct. 29) in Phoenix, Arizona. The show run kicked off in September and made stops in major cities like Miami, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more before its finale.

Today (Oct. 30), the songstress appeared in a cover story for WSJ. Magazine’s November Innovator’s issue. During their conversation, SZA spoke about everything from going to therapy to rumors that she got a nose job. Elsewhere, she opened up about working on Drake’s “Slime You Out.”

“I just handed in the first draft to Drake, and he’s putting it on his album. I’m scared because I handed in [the] second vocals, and he didn’t use that. And now I’m like, ‘Are you trying to sabotage me?’ I know that’s not true,” she revealed. “I literally know that’s not true, but that’s how bad I feel about my first draft. When things come from an effortless space, I almost can’t enjoy it.”

“Slime You Out” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was a pre-release single for the Toronto native’s For All The Dogs. Upon its debut, the record gained criticism from Charlamgane Tha God and Halle Berry. The latter took issue with Drake using her photo at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards as a promo, especially in context with the song’s lyrics.

Toward the end of her interview with WSJ. Magazine, SZA revealed how Justin Bieber featured in her “Snooze” visuals. It dropped in August with additional cameos from Woody McClain, Benny Blanco, and a robot in a fitted cap.

The singer explained, “Justin wasn’t even in the video until the video was already being shot. Him and Hailey [Bieber] were randomly the first people to hit me on FaceTime after SOS dropped.” She added, “He showed up, and he was down as f**k for the whole day, and didn’t trip about nothing.”