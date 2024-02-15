News Leon Bennett / Stringer via Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion And Nike's Hot Girl Systems Collection Is Finally Here / 02.15.2024

In partnership with Nike, Megan Thee Stallion launched her Hot Girl Systems collection today (Feb. 15). The 10-piece line was designed to cater to diverse body types, with sizes ranging from extra small to XXL. It includes sports bras, biker shorts, a long-sleeved bodysuit, and a cropped bomber jacket featuring red flame details that nod to the Houston rapper’s “hot girl” persona.

Speaking with Harper’s Bazaar, Megan emphasized the importance of the joint effort reflecting her image authentically. She stated, “I needed to make sure the collection genuinely reflected my brand. I didn’t want to just slap my name and logo on a collection, so I collaborated with Nike to make sure my creative ideas were integrated into the pieces.”

“It was important for me to make it inclusive for all body types. I want people to feel comfortable, confident, and stylish when they try on the collection,” Megan added. Their partnership is also expected to come with two exclusive workouts — Hottie Lower Body and Hottie Core — set to launch on the Nike Training Club app in March.

Items are currently available on Megan’s official website and will expand to Nike and selected retailers starting next Tuesday (Feb. 20).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

Elsewhere, Megan told Harper’s Bazaar why it’s important to prioritize her emotional well-being in addition to staying fit. She mentioned, “Unfortunately, a lot of people in today’s society work out to try and look like someone else on social media. We all have different bodies and different health goals, so it’s important to show up for yourself first, and that will guide your journey. At the end of the day, my goal will always be to inspire people to invest in their physical and mental well-being in a safe and healthy way.”

On the music side, Megan debuted “HISS” in January. It served as a follow-up to November 2023’s “Cobra.” Both records are expected to appear on the musician’s forthcoming studio album later this year.

Megan also announced that she’ll be supporting the project via the “Hot Girl Summer Tour,” which will kick off during the summer. At the time of reporting, the dates and supporting acts have yet to be revealed.