News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images The NBA Rescinded Chris Brown's Offer For The Celebrity Game / 02.17.2024

Late Friday (Feb. 16), Chris Brown decided to share that the NBA revoked his initial invite to play in the Ruffles Celebrity Game during NBA All-Star Weekend. The game featured famous stars like Jennifer Hudson and Kai Cenat and was coached by Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe.

According to the emails he shared from the talent booking team, he was slated to be a part of the team led by his frequent collaborator and friend Lil Wayne. In a post, Brown said, “I was asked by the NBA to play in the all-star game this year! Only for them to call back later and say I couldn’t do it because of their sponsors like Ruffles.”

He continued by saying, “At this point, I am tired of people bothering me, and I’m tired of living in the f**king past. I posted the emails so you all could see them. The NBA still trying to get me to come courtside… Not f**king happening.” Before sharing the emails, he said, “I only go where I am appreciated.”

One fan commented on a post sharing the news saying, “Rihanna don’t even [give a f**k] anymore. Why do y’all?” while another user said, “Rihanna forgave him. They made a d**n song together, but others still holding grudges. He was young, made a mistake, and took accountability. Let’s move on… not justifying what he did, not condoning it, but he is human, and humans make mistakes, d**n!!!”

In more positive news, on Tuesday (Feb. 13), Chris Brown announced plans to hit the road in support of his 11th studio album, 11:11. Taking to his Instagram Story, the “No Guidance” hitmaker shared that details are pending as his team finalizes venues. However, he confirmed the headlining voyage will be called “The 11:11 Tour” and that it’ll kick off in early summer.

The singer wrote, “Hey, Team Breezy. Management has asked me to wait [to reveal] the tour dates until we confirm all [the] venues. When’s the tour? Early [summer]. What’s the name of the tour? ‘The 11:11 Tour.'”