News Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Gunna Says His Upcoming Project Will Be "More Mature" Than Previous Music: "It’s Not Expected" / 02.21.2024

It’s been a little under a year since Gunna debuted a Gift & a Curse, his first project since being released from jail in December 2022. The LP contained surefire tracks like “back to the moon” and “fukumean,” as well as records like “bread & buter” and “rodeo dr,” which addressed snitching allegations. Additionally, the 15-song offering landed at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart and housed his first No. 1 on the Hot 100.

In an editorial published by GQ today (Feb. 21), the Grammy-nominated artist confirmed that he’s preparing to put out another body of work. “I’m saying, I’ve been working a lot,” he told the publication. Gunna also described it as “special” and “more mature.”

“It’s not expected, and it’s needed,” he added. “It’s like something that the world don’t know they need yet.”

Last Friday (Feb. 16), Gunna shared his first single of 2024, “Bittersweet,” alongside a visual companion. Fans speculated that he referenced his seemingly rocky relationships with Young Thug and Lil Baby, with lines like, “S**t been rough, but I ain’t too tough to say I love and I miss you/ You my dog, I don’t care if we fall out, n**ga, I never could diss you/ For the chains and the fame, only we seen the vision.”

The Georgia native subsequently announced the “Bittersweet Tour” on Tuesday (Feb. 20). It will begin on May 4 in Columbus, Ohio at the Schottenstein Center. Gunna will also be making stops in Detroit, Chicago, Seattle, Houston, Nashville, and Miami, among others, before concluding at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Flo Milli is expected to join him as a supporting act.

It’s possible that Gunna’s forthcoming project could drop ahead of the trek. He recently teamed up with Turbo for their “Bachelor” video, which amassed 2 million views on YouTube.