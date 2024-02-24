EARTHGANG

ROBOPHOBIA Cover Art

EARTHGANG Fully Embraces AI On New EP 'ROBOPHOBIA'

By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.24.2024

Grammy-nominated rap duo EARTHGANG fully embraced AI technology on their newest 5-song EP ROBOPHOBIA. The new project features rising newcomer Tommy Newport and Hip Hop legend Snoop Dogg.

The J.Cole signees’ interesting rollout included five separate and completely AI-generated music visualizers, with multiple advertisements that poked fun at different Afrofuturism themes that helped them continue their fight against the algorithm.

ROBOPHOBIA is the second project in the duo’s EARTHGANG vs the Algorithm series. The new EP is a natural progression from where RIP Human Art left off. The project aimed to take listeners on a wild ride through a dystopian future, examining the effects of contemporary technologies like AI on humanity.

One fan said, “ROBOPHOBIA is just a thing of beauty! Be blasting it all evening. Blacklight is the standout track for me, personally. But the whole project is just flawless.” While another commented, “EARTHGANG [are] consistently some of the most creative people in the game, who else touching them??? NOBODY… and they keep the fans FED!!! Thank you all!!! We love and appreciate it so much!”

EARTHGANG’s highly conceptual new EP has been teased using clever adverts and a toll-free number leading into its release — offering a lighthearted and satirical take on the otherwise daunting subject matter. ROBOPHOBIA boasts production influenced by elements of Funk, Rock and Hip Hop. The rhythmic project allows fans to follow the minds of two innovators looking to share their most extreme thoughts creatively.

Listen to the new EP below.

