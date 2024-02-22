New Music Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images J. Cole Teases New Music In "Might Delete Later, Vol. 1" Tour Vlog / 02.22.2024

J. Cole sparked excitement among fans with a hint of new music, as revealed in a VHS-style vlog on Wednesday (Feb. 21). The video was posted on Instagram via the rapper’s burner account and offered a glimpse into his tour life and studio sessions.

In the footage, Cole was seen with collaborators like Tay Keith, Bas, and Lil Durk, alongside scenes from his trek with Drake. The clip concluded with a preview of an unreleased track speculatively titled “Powered Up.”

On the cut, he rapped, “You know it’s money that you owe me, n**gas phony/ And I’m Joaquin Phoenix, walk the line, I’m about cash/ Benjamin Button gettin’ younger as the hours pass/ Should do the freshman cover twice, I’m never outclassed/ There’s not a rap n**ga breathin’ that can outlast/ The Fall Off is like Hov droppin’ Reasonable Doubt last.”

The post’s caption, “Might Delete Later, Vol. 1,” suggested that another vlog could be released in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, Cole began teasing The Fall Off in 2019. He made the official announcement through a presidential-style campaign video during his headlining performance at Day N Vegas in November of that year.

Since then, the North Carolina native mentioned the LP several times on features. On 2023’s “To Summer, From Cole (Audio Hug),” he spat, “I find it amazing the way that you juggle your kids, the biz, the fame/ The b**ches that’s hatin’, they sit around waitin’ for you to fall off, like the album I’m makin’.”

Elsewhere, on Drake’s “First Person Shooter,” Cole stated, “Just know if I diss you, I’d make sure you know that I hit you like I’m on your caller ID/ I’m namin’ the album The Fall Off, it’s pretty ironic ’cause it ain’t no fall off for me/ Still in this b**ch gettin’ bigger, they waitin’ on the kid to come drop like a father to be.”

The “Power Trip” hitmaker’s last solo project came in the form of 2021’s The Off-Season. The 12-song offering boasted guest appearances from 21 Savage, Morray, 6LACK, Lil Baby, and Bas. Standout tracks included “m y . l i f e” and “p r i d e . i s . t h e . d e v i l.”