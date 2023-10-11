News Santiago Felipe / Contributor via Getty Images Offset Raps Over DaBaby's "SHAKE SUMN" In New Funk Flex Freestyle / 10.11.2023

Currently preparing to release his solo sophomore studio album, Offset dropped a freestyle on Funkmaster Flex’s radio show today (Oct. 11).

Flex posed the question, “We got bars today?” to which the Atlanta rapper confidently replied, “Bars. [We got] bars from Mars.”

Delivering lines over DaBaby’s “SHAKE SUMN,” Offset offered up a double-time flow true to the original track’s style. He rapped, “If I take all my money out the bank, they go bankrupt. Told the label I’m worth every dollar, no pay cut. Big house with a pool in the back and a lakefront.”

Subsequent lines referenced Cardi B and the Saw franchise. “You n**gas ain’t smoking on opps, those fake runts. And I been gone. Ain’t no pup, I’m big dog, if it ain’t about the money, it’s ignored. I woke up chained up like Jigsaw. Outkast, my chain on Big Boi. Make a n**ga walk around with a chin guard. Might hit ya’ b**ch if I get bored,” he spat.

Offset’s upcoming album, SET IT OFF, is slated to hit streaming platforms on Friday (Oct. 13). The 21-song project boasts an impressive roster of guest features, including Travis Scott, Future, Latto, Don Toliver, Chlöe, Young Nudy, and Mango Foo. Notably absent are Quavo and the late Takeoff.

Leading up to the LP’s release, the Migos rapper already unveiled two singles. July saw the debut of “JEALOUSLY” with Cardi, followed by “FAN” in September.

Offset also dropped by “The Breakfast Club” today to discuss the project. Regarding its importance, he told Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy, “It’s not really no urgency, not for that reason. It’s for my identity and for my career and, like, for me to push forward. That’s why I took so long on it, too. I just want to make sure I’m coming full circle, and it’s a little different than before.”