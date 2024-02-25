Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey Opens Up About The Joys Of Motherhood In New Interview

On Saturday (Feb. 24) evening, Halle Bailey graced the carpet before attending the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. The star actress and songstress spoke with the The Associated Press to discuss motherhood and some of her musical plans for the immediate future.

When asked about motherhood Halle said, “I have never felt more creatively inspired in my whole life. This is such a beautiful time for me because I am truly venturing into my womanhood. Like I feel like a woman now after having a baby.”

She continued, “It opens up this whole other portal to like to write about stuff. So the music I have been making is the fusion of all of the genres that I’ve loved.”

While fans are excited for new music from Halle, they also look forward to a new collaborative project from her and her sister, Chloe Bailey. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Halle and DDG secretly welcomed their first child, Halo, in 2023. The former announced via an Instagram post in January of this year by sharing a photo of her holding the newborn’s hand.

In a conversation with Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee, uploaded on Tuesday (Feb. 20), DDG spoke about his and Halle’s decision to keep the baby news under wraps amid online speculation. “I think it was more so [that] people was already giving us negative vibes, so it’s like why [should we] let ’em know then make her pregnancy stressful?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by THE JASON LEE SHOW (@jasonleeshow)

When fans discussed her pregnancy on social media, Halle responded on Twitter, saying, “I never lied or even said anything about it, honey; making a joke about my nose was the farthest I went. I’ll never understand why you are mad I protected my own peace, wouldn’t you do the same? And I’m going to share my pics now if I want to because my son is here safely; if you don’t want to see it, keep scrolling, baby, [laugh out loud]. God bless you!”

