News WWD / Contributor via Getty Images, VALERIE MACON / Contributor via Getty Images, and Daniele Venturelli / Contributor via Getty Images DDG Jokingly Responds To Being Cropped Out Of Halle Bailey And Halle Berry’s Photo / 02.27.2024

On Monday (Feb. 26), Halle Bailey and Halle Berry posted photos together after spending time with each other at the LA Galaxy versus Inter Miami opener in California on Sunday (Feb. 25). The images sent social media users into a frenzy, especially considering that the pair have the same first name and similar last names.

In the caption, Berry wrote, “When two Halles link up. [I] truly adore you, [Halle Bailey].” In the comment section, The Little Mermaid actress responded, “I was living for this moment! Thank you for being so kind to me. You’ve made my life.”

DDG, who has a son with Bailey, also uploaded pictures online with the Academy Award winner. However, a fan account seemingly trimmed him out of the photos and reshared them on Twitter, prompting the rapper to react. He quote-tweeted the post and said, “At least let me keep [an] eyeball in that [motherf**ker] if [you] gon’ crop it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

me & halle just met halle pic.twitter.com/Bc3jp93yG9 — DDG (@PontiacMadeDDG) February 26, 2024

LMFAO at least let me keep a eyeball in that mf if u gon crop it https://t.co/8gJNL3hC4v — DDG (@PontiacMadeDDG) February 26, 2024

The user later responded with a meme of Bailey laughing. They shared, “I got this picture from the [timeline], but agreed! Not an eye or anything.” Although seemingly unintentional, the incident left some questioning why DDG receives so much hostility on the internet.

One person asked, “I truly don’t understand why y’all be hating on DDG so much. [What did] he do to deserve all the hate?” Another explained, “I love DDG, and the way he shows up, and supports his [woman] no matter what it is. Y’all tried to make him seem like a terrible person when he wasn’t the problem and just needed to meet the right [woman]! I love them.”

I truly don’t understand why y’all be hating on DDG so much. Tf he do to deserve all the hate? https://t.co/g7EtughNKq — ™️ (@bigbagbigracks1) February 27, 2024

I love DDG and the way he shows up and supports his Women no matter what it is 😭💗yall tried to make him seem like a terrible person when he wasn’t the problem and just needed to meet the right women ! I love them https://t.co/gSOcQ1u8Jo — babygirl (@pyt_jayyyy) February 27, 2024

On Saturday (Feb. 24), Bailey opened up about how motherhood breathed new life into her career. She told The Associated Press, “This is such a beautiful time for me because I am truly venturing into my womanhood. Like I feel like a woman now after having a baby. It opens up this whole other portal to like to write about stuff. So, the music I have been making is the fusion of all of the genres that I’ve loved.”

The “Angel” songstress and DDG secretly welcomed their first child together in 2023. They made the announcement on Jan. 6, 2024, with Bailey posting a photo of Halo’s hand adorned with a golden bracelet.

Meanwhile, the Michigan native rapped about the newborn on “Darryl Freestyle,” which dropped that same day. He spat, “Silver spoon kid, I know Halo don’t want for nothing/ He crying, his mama coming, she stronger than Wonder Woman.”