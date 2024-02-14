News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Teases The Possibility Of New Music During St. Louis Concert: "I Might Get Bored And Start Making Some" / 02.14.2024

Drake hinted at new tunes during his second “It’s All A Blur — Big As The What? Tour” stop in St. Louis, Missouri on Wednesday (Feb. 13) evening.

While at the Enterprise Center, the “Red Button” rapper shared his thoughts with fans. “You know, I said I was taking a break and all that s**t, but I’m right back on the road again,” Drake said in a clip posted online. “It’s hard for me to stay away from y’all. I really do love you. You never know. I might get bored and start making some new music on the road. [I’ll] see where it goes in the next little while.”

Drake initially discussed taking a hiatus in October 2023 following the release of For All The Dogs. On his SiriusXM show “Table For One,” he expressed the need to prioritize his well-being. “I probably won’t make music for a little bit,” the Toronto native stated. “I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach. I’m just saying what it is… So, I need to focus on my health, and I need to get right, and I’m going to do that.”

Not even a few months after making the announcement, Drake released For All The Dogs: Scary Hours Edition. It featured six new songs, one of them being a collaboration with J. Cole on “Evil Ways.” Other standout cuts included “Stories About My Brother” and “You Broke My Heart.”

The “It’s All A Blur — Big As The What? Tour” began on Feb. 2 in Tampa, Florida. On the opening night, Drake wore a dinosaur outfit for a portion of his 50-plus song setlist. Lil Durk was also added as a supporting act on the heels of his Best Melodic Rap Performance win at the 66th annual Grammy Awards. Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Kansas City, and Memphis are among the upcoming stops.