Kid Cudi

Kid Cudi Announces 'INSANO (NITRO MEGA)' Release Date: "[It] Isn't A Deluxe"

By Malcolm Trapp
  02.15.2024

On Wednesday (Feb. 14) night, Kid Cudi revealed that INSANO (NITRO MEGA) will be hitting streaming platforms on Feb. 23. 

The Cleveland rapper made the announcement on Twitter, where he also provided more insights while chatting with fans. One user wrote, “I’m getting this vibe that it’s not just 18 songs tacked on at the end,” to which Cudi responded, “Bingo. This is not a deluxe. It will be a continuation of the energy but isn’t a deluxe. It’s another album.”

A separate post from the “WOW” artist read, “This album is me saying, ‘I LOVE YOU’ to all my fans that ride for me. It really is a big hug for y’all. [There’s] some things only [you] guys would appreciate on there. [You’ll] see.”

INSANO marked Cudi’s ninth solo album and final project under Republic Records. It debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 and included standout cuts such as “GET OFF ME,” “AT THE PARTY,” and “MOST AIN’T DENNIS.” ASAP Rocky, Lil Yachty, XXXTENTACION, Pharrell Williams, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, and Travis Scott were among the guest appearances.

When Cudi pushed back the LP’s original release date in October 2023, he revealed there were a plethora of tracks recorded. He said, “There are 40+ songs on INSANO between the main album and deluxe(s). [You’re] welcome. 2024, the takeover begins.”

“I am positive this album will have everything [you] need from me: The fun, the deep thoughts, the inspiration to go out and live [your] life and be great, the love, the madness, all of it. And I have a wonderful cast of features that I’m sure [you] all will love,” the musician continued.

Last month, Cudi celebrated his 40th birthday with a performance from Busta Rhymes and The Clipse. Some of his close friends, former collaborators, and people dressed in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles costumes attended the party.

Kid Cudi

