News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, and Derek White / Stringer via Getty Images SZA, Chris Brown, And Nicki Minaj To Headline Dreamville Festival 2024 / 03.07.2024

Dreamville Festival is set to make its return to Raleigh, North Carolina next month. The event will take place at Dorothea Dix Park on April 6 and 7, marking its fourth iteration since 2018.

Headlining the two-day celebration alongside J. Cole are SZA, Nicki Minaj, and Chris Brown. The lineup also includes notable acts such as Lil Yachty, JID, Sexyy Red, ScHoolboy Q, Teezo Touchdown, Jeezy, Monica, Rae Sremmurd, Key Glock, Jeremih, Luh Tyler, and Muni Long, among others.

Dreamville’s own artists, EARTHGANG, Bas, Cozz, Lute, and Omen, are also scheduled to perform. Tickets are currently still on sale, with a limited number of general admission passes available. See the full bill below.

DREAMVILLE FEST 2024 ☁️ SEE YOU IN APRIL! 🌻 TICKETS AT https://t.co/NNQI1Qi9d6 pic.twitter.com/kHvtqeojtF — Dreamville Fest (@Dreamvillefest) March 7, 2024

“Some of the biggest names in music will travel to Raleigh in only a few short weeks, bringing about one of the most highly anticipated festivals of the year. Our team looks forward to welcoming all of our day one fans from around the world back to Dreamville Festival,” Dreamville co-founder Adam Roy shared in a press statement.

In the comment section of the label’s flyer post, fans shared their excitement. One user wrote, “Ready to meet new people and vibe out to good music. See y’all in a couple [of] weeks, family!” Another stated, “Nah, y’all went crazy with this one.”

2023’s headliners included Usher, Drake, and Burna Boy. Lil Wayne also made a surprise appearance, in addition to well-received acts like Lil Durk, Summer Walker, and Ari Lennox.

Earlier this year, J. Cole embarked on the “It’s All a Blur Tour — Big As The What?” with the Toronto native. The pair made stops in Nashville, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Kansas City, and New Orleans already. Wayne will be filling in for the “GOMD” rapper later this month at shows in Pennsylvania and Newark, New Jersey.