SZA Shares A Clip Of Her On "Sesame Street" With Cookie Monster / 03.10.2024

On Saturday (March 9), SZA shared a clip of her living out her lifelong dream of being a guest on NBC’s “Sesame Street.” The now-viral video shows SZA alongside Cookie Monster going back and forth before he delivers her a gift of letters spelling out her name.

The Grammy Award-winning songstress was all smiles as she made it very clear when she first shared photos from the shoot that she has always wanted to be on the legendary children’s show. JT from City Girls commented on the post, saying, “Legend,” while fellow Top Dawg Entertainment member Isaiah Rashad posted a slew of positive emojis, including a hugging one.

In an older tweet from 2017, SZA said, “HOW DOES ONE GET ON ‘SESAME STREET’!?” She reshared the post seven years later, stating, “GOD’S TIMING!!! FOLLOW YOUR DREAMS AND SAY THEM OUT LOUD!! NEVER GIVE UP!! ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE, I BELIEVE IN YOU!!”

The social post included a photograph of her on set with the cast of the tenured television staple. The excitement did not stop there. Shortly after, she shared, “Grateful to ‘Sesame Street’ for having me,” with a hand heart and a heart emoji.

“Sesame Street” commented, “We loved having you!” SZA is never afraid to speak about how she truly feels. In a later post, she exclaimed, “It’s like some days s**t be going so wrong, and some days I can’t believe this is my life, and I get to have it and be in my body and experience it. God is good. All the time.”

At midnight on Feb. 23, SZA surprise-released her new single “Saturn.” The track explored her disillusionment with earthly life while suggesting the allure of beginning anew on the planet that shares the song’s name. It was initially featured in a Mastercard commercial during the 2024 Grammys and marked her first solo offering of the year.

The famous musician is also slated to headline J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina, alongside Nicki Minaj and Chris Brown.