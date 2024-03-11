News Variety / Contributor via Getty Images DDG Sparks Challenge After Viral Picture Of Him Holding Baby Halo With One Hand / 03.11.2024

In January, DDG and Halle Bailey announced their first child together, Halo. The singer broke the news on Instagram by sharing an image of her holding the newborn’s hand with a gold bracelet bearing his name around his wrist. Since then, it’s been an exciting journey for the celebrity couple as they embrace parenthood.

Last week, DDG went viral after sharing a photo with his son. In the picture, the rapper is seen holding Halo near his hip with one hand, which prompted a mix of concern and jokes from his followers. In the comment section of the post, one person wrote, “‘Cause why [are] you holding him like basketball?”

Another user joked, “Bro [is] holding the baby as if he’s ready to shoot a three-pointer.” Unexpectedly, other dads started hopping on the trend and sharing pictures of them holding their kids. “[DDG], you got 48 hours to respond,” shared one man, who was seen holding a child by the collar of his onesie.

Check out how the other fathers responded below.

Naw nigga YOU got 48 hours to respond bruv 😂 https://t.co/0JhUhFcCI9 pic.twitter.com/QGOkYPwZJL — nkr (@nakrance) March 9, 2024

Earlier this month, Halo starred in the visuals of DDG’s new song, “Shoot Up Your Block.” On the track, the Michigan native issued a warning to anyone who decides to mess with his baby boy. He rapped, “I can’t be childish, b**ch, I got a kid / Told her we can link, but just not at my crib / My son custom down to the chain, to the f**kin’ bib / I’m not affiliated with gangs, but for him, I’ll spin.”

“I ain’t gotta hide nothing no more. That’s why I’m so happy. It’s no longer a secret. I can just be a dad in peace, man,” DDG shared about fatherhood in a January vlog. “I wouldn’t have chosen no other person in the world to have a child with… We [are] learning. [Halle is] a great mom. It’s crazy, she’s amazing.”