Ye And Ty Dolla Sign's Rolling Loud California Performance Sparks Mixed Reactions / 03.15.2024

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, and Ty Dolla Sign performed at Rolling Loud California’s opening night on Thursday (March 14). Unfortunately, the duo’s hour-long set left attendees with mixed reactions.

Ye and Ty Dolla reportedly didn’t perform live but instead had their recent joint effort, VULTURES 1, play through the speakers while they roamed the stage in dark outfits. It diverged from traditional live shows, closely resembling the pair’s album listening events rather than a typical festival headline act.

Although the execution aligned with Ye’s recent promotional tactics, fans called out Rolling Loud for not explicitly advertising it as such. In the comment section of the company’s social media post, one user wrote, “I’m grateful to see Kanye live, but this was probably his worst performance ever.”

Another reaction read, “This should’ve just been a Fortnite concert.” Elsewhere, one person claimed, “He was there for like three songs, then played his CD.”

Notably, it wasn’t the first less-than-pleasurable experience involving Ye and Rolling Loud. In 2022, he pulled out of the festival five days before his headlining set. Kid Cudi was later announced as a replacement, although he was booed off the stage.

Tonight (March 15), artists like Nicki Minaj, Sexyy Red, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Tyga, Luh Tyler, YG, Lil Tecca and more are slated to perform. Future, Metro Boomin, Post Malone and several others are also on the bill for the remainder of the weekend.

Earlier this week, Ye and Ty Dolla’s “CARNIVAL” went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The former celebrated by calling out Drake, Adidas and several of his detractors. The original post’s caption read in part, “Rich [The Kid], Ty [Dolla], [Playboi] Carti and the supporters that stood by us through everything, this No. 1 is for you. It’s for the people who won’t be manipulated by the system.”

VULTURES 1 debuted on Feb. 10, a day after its expected release date. The LP featured North West, Rich The Kid, Playboi Carti, Freddie Gibbs and more. Production was handled by JPEGMAFIA, Timbaland, Mustard and 88-Keys, among others. Additionally, standout cuts included “TALKING,” “BURN” and “BACK TO ME.”