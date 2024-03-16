News Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Sexyy Red Goes Viral After Performing SZA's Part On "Rich Baby Daddy" At Rolling Loud California / 03.16.2024

Friday (March 15), Sexyy Red performed a medley of her tracks during her set at Rolling Loud California. The St. Louis-bred emcee’s performances are known for their high energy and crowd participation, but this set was unique because she decided to take a stab at singing SZA’s verse on Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy.”

Fans are enjoying the clip because it has been hard for people to clearly understand exactly what the SOS star was saying on the For All The Dogs standout. At the time of the song’s release, SZA even had to clarify the verse on her Instagram Story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rolling Loud (@rollingloud)

The “Kill Bill” artist said, “Y’all, [laughing my a** off]. I was sick with a fever and couldn’t breathe when I recorded this. I told [Drake] that no one would understand me, and I sounded crazy. He said, ‘No, you’re fine.’ Anyway, here’s the lyrics to [‘Rich Baby Daddy’] once and for all.” Shortly after, she wrote out the verse so fans could clearly understand.

Sexyy Red has also been making major waves with her new Tay Keith-produced track, “Get It Sexyy.” On the new snap beat-inspired banger, Sexyy raps, “Little Miss Sexyy walking down the street/ I don’t know what to do ’cause these n**gas after me/ I’m so f**kin’ sexy, yeah my skin is glistening/ Diamonds hittin’ hard, n**gas wanna join my team.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SEXYY RED (@sexyyred)

The track was unleashed with a video of the multi-platinum superstar dancing in a stadium that resembled the set of Drake and J. Cole’s “It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?” Stars like Anycia, Tamar Braxton and more have co-signed the record. The track dropped on 314 Day to celebrate the St. Louis area code.

Listen to the whole track below!