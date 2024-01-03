News Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images City Girls' JT Teases New Music Ahead Of Debut Solo Project / 01.03.2024

On Tuesday (Jan. 2) night, JT seemingly confirmed that she’ll be dropping new music this year.

After teasing a snippet via her Instagram Story, the Florida rapper responded to a fan praising the song. She wrote, “Fun fact: This is the view from my [bedroom]!” Another user criticized the use of autotune, to which she replied with another rendition of the unreleased cut.

Notably, JT’s last standalone single came out in July 2023. Titled “No Bars,” the track addressed rumors of a City Girls breakup and her journey from a “Hood b**tch, dressed like a weirdo.” The record appeared on the rap duo’s RAW album later that year.

In October 2023, JT spoke with Kali Uchis for Interview Magazine about wanting to put out her first solo project. “I really want my first EP to have that raw, grungy sound. I wanted to do that for my birthday, but I think it’s too soon because I’m so picky. So probably the top of next year,” she revealed. “I’m going to figure it out when I have the time, and I have the sounds that I want. But I’m a hard thinker. I want everything to be perfect, and this time, I’m going to be presented by myself, so I really want it to look like everything.”

Yesterday, the rapper also responded to another fan about a separate track she previously teased. They tweeted, “JT ate that ‘Sideways’ verse.” Subsequently, the “Act Up” hitmaker shared, “[It’s] a song, not a verse, [and] in 2024, I want to go from ‘JT has good verses!’ to ‘JT make good songs!’”

Sideways is a song not a verse & in 2024 I want to go from “JT has good verses!” to “JT make good songs !!”🤞🏾🙏🏾🆙💖 https://t.co/ADZWDnEZej — JT (@ThegirlJT) January 2, 2024

City Girls’ RAW came out last year with pre-release singles such as “Piñata” and the Usher-assisted “Good Love.” It also boasted features from Lil Durk, Juicy J, Muni Long, and Kim Petras. Although it only sold 10,000 album-equivalent units, the pair cited “poor management” as the reason why.

JT shared, “I feel like we got poor management, poor timing… It’s really never no strategy. We just out here, like, why the f**k are we at ‘The Breakfast Club’ a week after our [project]?”