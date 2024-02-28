News Josh Brasted / Contributor via Getty Images, Momodu Mansaray / Stringer via Getty Images, and Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty Images Lil Wayne, Summer Walker, And Latto To Perform At Inaugural TwoGether Land Festival / 02.28.2024

Announced on Tuesday (Feb. 27), Lil Wayne, Summer Walker, Latto, Gucci Mane, and several more are set to perform at the inaugural TwoGether Land festival in Dallas. The event, which serves as an expansion of the ONE Musicfest’s partnership with Live Nation Urban, will take place at Fair Park on May 25 to 26 during Memorial Day weekend.

The full lineup boasts an array of exciting names across Hip Hop and R&B, including Grammy winner Tyla, Muni Long, Josh Levi, Jeezy, Maeta, Key Glock, Mariah the Scientist, Three 6 Mafia, and That Mexican OT. Big Tuck, Erica Banks, and Yella Beezy are among some of the local talents from the city that will also be highlighted.

J. Carter, the founder of ONE Musicfest, expressed excitement about the occasion. “We’re thrilled about going to Dallas for the inaugural TwoGether Land festival. Continuing our motto of unity through music, the festival will be an unforgettable experience for our ever-growing community,” he stated.

Mayor Eric Johnson added, “As a huge music fan, I am thrilled to welcome this exciting two-day festival of live performances, art, food, and fun to Fair Park. Dallas is an ideal city for events like TwoGether Land, presented by ONE Musicfest, and I hope to see it become a staple in our cultural scene for years to come.”

In addition to the musical aspect, TwoGether Land will also feature a podcast stage with Angela Yee’s “Lip Service,” Weezy and Mandii B’s “WHOREible Decisions,” “Reallyfe Street Starz,” “Mazi’s World,” and “The Smoothvega Podcast.”

Wayne is expected to perform at Roots Picnic in June alongside the likes of Jill Scott, André 3000, and more. The New Orleans rapper was also announced as one of the acts on 2024’s Lovers & Friends festival lineup.

Meanwhile, Latto was recently revealed to be the headliner for the NCAA’s Super Saturday Concert. It’s currently set for April 6 at the Cleveland Public Auditorium in Ohio.