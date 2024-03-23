News Carmen Mandato / Staff via Getty Images and Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images and Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Calls In During Sexyy Red's Stream With Adin Ross / 03.23.2024

Sexyy Red is one of the hottest new artists in the music industry. Tracks like “Rich Baby Daddy” with Drake and SZA, “Poundtown” with Nicki Minaj, and now “Get It Sexyy” have helped her quickly become the Hood’s Hottest Princess.

Before her set at Rolling Loud California 2024, she had an interesting exchange on social media with popular streamer Adin Ross. During a Kick livestream with DJ Akademiks, Ross stated, “I wanna announce something, but I don’t know if I should say it. I did f**k Sexyy Red. It was good. It was really good. She was kinda being the dominant one.”

Sexyy Red responded, “You paid me to take your virginity, and I did just that… Next,” she jokingly clapped back. A separate tweet from the artist read, “SIKE. You couldn’t touch me [with a] stick.” Although they had the odd back-and-forth online, they seemed to be in good spirits during their recent stream.

You paid me to take yo virginity & I did just that… next 🥱 — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) March 13, 2024

SIKE you couldn’t touch me wit ah stick 💃🏽💋 — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) March 14, 2024

During the live stream, Ross cleared the air about their alleged encounter. He said, “She and I have never met before today. Therefore, we have never done anything like that.” Fans were excited to see that Drake facetimed in to speak to Red and Ross.

During the call, Ross told Drake, “I actually asked her if she was my soulmate, and she said yeah,” to which the “God’s Plan” rapper responded, “H**l nah, that’s cap.” The call was made after Sexyy Red kissed the popular streamer on the cheek. Drake also joked that he and Sexyy Red actually planned for her to rob him, but they decided not to.

