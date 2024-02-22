News Roy Rochlin / Contributor via Getty Images and Jeff Schear / Stringer via Getty Images JT And Doechii Tease An Upcoming Collaboration "For The Girls" / 02.22.2024

Doechii had an incredible run in 2023. The self-coined Swamp Princess saw major success with the releases of “What It Is (Block Boy)” and “Booty Drop.” She also performed at the BET Awards and opened for Beyoncé’s “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR.”

This year, the artist is expected to put out her debut album under Top Dawg Entertainment. In a conversation published by Interview Magazine today (Feb. 22), Doechii and JT spoke about an upcoming collaboration slated to appear on the project.

“I’m so excited. This is for the girls. People are always comparing us, and I feel like this is going to be so cute,” the City Girls rapper said. “When you sent me the record, girl, I was like, ‘What the f**k? She think I can make a song like this?’ But thank you for challenging me.”

“I’m a millionaire, so I really don’t give a fuck.” Swamp princess Doechii joins fellow Floridian @ThegirlJT to talk navigating the hate, protecting your spirit, and going hard for our March issue 🐊https://t.co/gl5XHjr8Pj pic.twitter.com/YXFL6laTNQ — Interview Magazine (@InterviewMag) February 22, 2024

Elsewhere, Doechii revealed that she grew sick of hearing the song after sitting on it for so long. She stated, “I didn’t really like it, and I was just sitting one day. I was like, ‘You know who would slide on this? Somebody unexpected.’ There was a lot of names that was thrown out, but I was like, ‘No. JT.’ Because you balance it out.”

The Tampa, Florida native also praised her collaborator: “It’s something about your essence and your energy. You literally made me re-love this song all over again.”

JT is also releasing a project in 2024. It will mark her first solo EP, as teased by tracks like “No Bars” and “Sideways.” The latter saw her paying homage to Miami rapper Jacki-O in the accompanying visuals.

Earlier this week, the musician attended Diesel’s Fall/Winter 2024 runway show during Milan Fashion Week. She previously starred in Mowalola and Beats By Dre’s headphones campaign and was the face of Poster Girl’s Autumn/Winter 2023 collection.