News Sarah Stier / Staff via Getty Images Flau'jae Johnson Defends Angel Reese From Critics Following Emotional Speech: "Y'all Don't Know Her" / 04.02.2024

Following her team’s exit from the NCAA women’s basketball tournament this week, the LSU Tigers’ standout forward, Angel Reese, spoke about the challenges she’s faced over the past year.

After losing to Iowa in the Elite Eight on Monday (April 1) night, Reese gave an emotional post-game interview that brought her to tears. She shared, “I’ve been attacked so many times, death threats. I’ve been sexualized, I’ve been threatened, I’ve been so many things, and I’ve stood strong every single time.”

The player continued, “I just try to stand strong for my teammates because I don’t want them to see me down and not be there for them. All this has happened since I won the national championship. It sucks, but I still wouldn’t change.”

"I just try to stay strong… I've been attacked so many times. Death threats, I've been sexualized, I've been threatened… I'm still human. All this has happened since I won the national championship & I haven't been happy since then." – Angel Reesepic.twitter.com/fIvQWtefnx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 2, 2024

Reese, who played a key role in LSU’s 2023 NCAA championship win — the women’s program’s first — reflected on the weight of her public persona since that triumph. “I haven’t been happy since then,” she admitted, despite not wanting to change her experiences.

Teammate and rapper Flau’jae Johnson also chimed in: “Everyone can have their opinion on Angel Reese, but y’all don’t know her. Y’all don’t know Angel Reese. I know Angel Reese. I know the real Angel Reese and the person that I see every day is a strong person. The crown she wears is heavy, bro.”

Even in the face of racist comments and sexual remarks, Reese’s support system is evidently much stronger. In 2023, NBA legends like Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James came to her defense. Not only is she loved in the world of sports but also music.

The All-American recipient made a cameo in Latto and Cardi B’s “Put It On Da Floor Again” visual effort last year. She also got a shoutout from Lil Wayne during his rendition of “A Milli” at the 2023 ESPY Awards.