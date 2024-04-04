News Derek White / Stringer via Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion Says Her Upcoming Album May Have An A-Side And B-Side: “It's Giving 14 Or 20 [Songs]” / 04.04.2024

Megan Thee Stallion’s third studio album is expected to arrive later this year. She previously whet listeners’ ears with “Cobra” and “HISS,” both of which could possibly appear on the body of work.

On Wednesday (April 3) night, the rapper decided to hop on Instagram Live to get her fans’ opinions on how long the project should be. Megan also revealed that she put together a number of different tracks, including rap-heavy cuts, feel-good records, and “pop that a**” music.

“How many songs do y’all want to hear on this album? In my mind, I was thinking 14,” she began. “I keep recording songs that’s so good. I’ll be in one mood one week, and I’ll be in another mood the next week. I was like, ‘Damn, I need to rap my a** off.’ So, the first 20 songs I had, I’m just straight rapping.”

“Twenty? Fifteen? ‘Twelve is not enough?’ Okay, but that’s my ears. I got things to say, so I was thinking maybe I could drop an A-side and a B-side,” the Houston native continued. “To me, it’s giving 14. Twenty? Y’all think 20? ‘Cause I got 20 songs to give, that’s the thing.”

While Megan’s upcoming LP currently has no confirmed release date, she’ll likely provide more details before her “Hot Girl Summer Tour,” which begins on May 14. The artist is hitting the road with GloRilla for the U.S. leg, including stops in Chicago, Detroit, New York, Philadelphia, and Houston, among others. She’ll subsequently make rounds in the U.K. and Europe before headlining Broccoli City Festival on July 27.

Friday (April 5) will also mark the release of GloRilla and Megan’s “Wanna Be.” Per the snippet shared earlier this week, the track may contain a sample of Soulja Boy’s “Pretty Boy Swag.” It’s expected to be housed on the Memphis emcee’s Ehhthang Ehhthang.