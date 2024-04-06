News Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images and Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Central Cee Shows Love To J. Cole For Adding Him To 'Might Delete Later' / 04.06.2024

In celebration of J. Cole’s newest album, Might Delete Later, Central Cee showcased a screenshot of text messages between him and Cole that led to their latest collaboration, “H.Y.B.”

The message started with Cole sending the mp3 file with a text saying, “Here go the joint, bro. If you f**k with it and get inspired to jump on it, then please feel free, could be crazy,” with a few flexing emojis. Central Cee responded, saying, “Yea, mad. Would be a pleasure, I am already inspired. Say less.”

On the photo of the screen grab, Cee mentioned, “[J. Cole,] thank you,” with the goat emoji. Shortly after, he posted a screenshot of the track, saying, “Kinda mad still.” The track was an impressive standout within the 12-track surprise LP.

While there are dope tracks on the new album, none of the records made more of a splash than his response to Kendrick Lamar’s verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That.” On “7 Minute Drill,” Cole rapped, “It’s a cold world, keep the heat under your seat/ I got a phone call, they say that somebody dissin’/ You want some attention, it come with extensions/ My dog like, ‘Say the word,’ he on bulls**t, he itchin’.”

“Your first s**t was classic, your last s**t was tragic/ Your second s**t put n**gas to sleep, but they gassed it/ Your third s**t was massive, and that was your prime,” he continued in the opening verse. “The rap beef ain’t realer than the s**t I seen in Cumberland/ He averagin’ one hard verse like every 30 months or somethin’.”

Fans had mixed reactions to the warning shot. J. Cole’s newest LP comes before his inaugural Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina. The two-day event will feature performances from SZA, Nicki Minaj, 50 Cent and many more.