New Music Screenshot from Drake and Central Cee’s “On The Radar” video Drake Joins Central Cee For "On The Radar" Freestyle / 07.22.2023

Drake teamed up with London’s own Central Cee to deliver a freestyle on “On The Radar.” Unveiled on Friday (July 21) afternoon, the performance saw Drizzy adopt his UK cadence to lend the opening verse an unmistakable moment.

Touching on topics ranging from love to the time he spent as an actor on “Degrassi: The Next Generation,” the Toronto native put his lyrical abilities on full display. He rapped, “If I take flicks with the guys, I gotta put emojis over like three faces. ‘Cause the feds can’t see those eyes. People I shouldn’t be beside. When I was an actor, they would go to Stratford just to sell food on Bieber’s side. Plenty reasons why I’m this way. My girl, that’s just one reason why.”

Elsewhere, he dropped a compelling reference to Caesar, the Roman general betrayed and assassinated by his own senators, as well as Jesus, who was crucified for his beliefs. He spits, “If Chubbs has on a Chanel side bag, you don’t wanna see him reach inside. ‘Cause we know some demon guys with jealous and evil eyes. You know that’s how Jesus died; you know that’s how Julius Caesar died. I bet they were decent guys; I swear they remind me of me sometimes.”

Later in the clip, the 2023 XXL Freshman Class pick seamlessly picked up the rhythm. He let loose lines about the Spartans, Ken Carson, and Charlotte Hornets, among others.

“Come a long way, I was sellin’ them opium on my lonely, but I’m not Ken Carson. I’m a hood, red hot, red dot on my head. In my hood, I’m a target. So, driver, stay in the whip while I jump out quick; don’t park it. I can lean out the window and horn it. I’m on the same pay as the players at Charlotte,” he said.

While Central Cee enjoyed his brief stay in the Big Apple, he is also set to grace the stage at Rolling Loud Miami this weekend. On the other hand, Drake continues his “It’s All A Blur Tour” with the final stop at Barclays Center on Friday before moving to Manhattan’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday (July 23).

The rapper revved up anticipation for his upcoming album For All the Dogs, hinting that the release might be just weeks away. Moreover, he was spotted sporting a Doberman dog mask en route to his show on Thursday (July 20).