PARTYNEXTDOOR

Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images

PARTYNEXTDOOR Shares NSFW Cover For 'PARTYNEXTDOOR (P4),' Fans React

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.02.2024

PARTYNEXTDOOR’s forthcoming album, PARTYNEXTDOOR (P4), is slated to drop later this month. On Monday (April 1) night, the R&B singer shared the project’s cover. However, due to the sexual nature of the image, fans were convinced it was all one big April Fools’ Day joke.

The P4 artwork depicted a nude woman on all fours. She also had a tattoo on her lower back that included the number four. As expected, it elicited mixed reactions from viewers, with some expressing excitement and others feeling repulsed by its NSFW imagery.  

“Give us a warning, yo’ old freaky a**,” read one of the top comments. A separate user stated, “We wanted an album, not no sex tape.” Several other responses ranged from “I love the stretch marks. It’s giving natural” to “How [am I] supposed to listen to this in public?” Other musicians and celebrities also chimed in, including Saweetie, who shared, “Real Cancer s**t.” Meanwhile, Tinashe wrote, “This cover.”

Peep more reactions below.

Last month, Cardi B’s “Enough (Miami)” cover, which saw her lying naked on a sofa, was flagged for nudity by Instagram. Thus, it’s very possible that PARTYNEXTDOOR’s P4 cover could meet the same fate. Fans of the Canadian singer were already complaining, “I can’t even repost this.” Only time will tell if the artwork will stick or ultimately be changed for streaming platforms.

P4 is slated to come out on April 26. Confirmed singles include “H e r O l d F r i e n d s,” “R e s e n t m e n t” and “R e a l W o m a n.” The last-mentioned song received a visual companion on March 20 and, to date, has over 1 million YouTube views. Features and the official tracklist are expected to come out closer to the release date.

News
PARTYNEXTDOOR

