News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Skilla Baby Announces New Project 'The Coldest' Ahead Of Co-Headlining Tour With Rob49 / 04.19.2024

Skilla Baby is gearing up for his next full-length release. Today (April 19), the Detroit rapper revealed the tracklist for The Coldest.

The 16-record offering is slated to hit streaming platforms next Friday (April 26). Additionally, it will feature artists like Moneybagg Yo, G Herbo, Flo Milli, Mozzy, DaBaby, NoCap, Polo G, and Jeremih, among others.

The LP’s title was inspired by his collaboration with Rob49 on “Mama,” which is also confirmed to be on the final cut. In the song, Skilla rapped, “You know you the coldest.”

“I took my time to put this project together… Sometimes, I feel like people try to place me in a box. The pressure of being a new artist, being successful, staying disciplined, and still clocking into the studio is very strenuous but fun at the same time,” Skilla shared via a press release.

He added, “As an artist, I’m known as the ‘girl’s guy,’ but I’ll never forget I come from the streets. As a real person, I feel so many emotions: mad, sad, happy, anxious, etc. I say that to say sorry for the wait, but I wanted to put everything I feel into one project. Grab your coats…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GOD’S FAVORITE (@_skillababy)

Alongside the announcement, Skilla dropped a new single titled “Free Big Meech.” On the nearly three-minute cut, the rapper brushed off his detractors with lyrics like, “I’m too f**kin’ rich to fight/ Catch my opps at the light in all black like Dark Knight.”

In May, Skilla and Rob49 will embark on their joint “Vultures Eat The Most Tour.” The trek is scheduled to begin at the Level 13 Event Center in Orlando, Florida on May 30 before making its rounds in Charlotte, New York, Boston, New Orleans, and Minneapolis, to name a few cities. Public ticket sales went live this morning via Live Nation.