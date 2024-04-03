News Josh Brasted / Contributor via Getty Images Big Sean Announces Mental Wellness Book "Go Higher": "It's Finally Time" / 04.03.2024

Big Sean is expanding his artistic reach into literature with the announcement of his first book, “Go Higher: Five Practices for Purpose, Success, and Inner Peace.” Set to be released on Oct. 8 via Simon Element, the title is currently open for pre-orders.

In an Instagram post uploaded today (April 3), Sean shared his enthusiasm for the project, which has been years in the making. “I can’t even believe it for real,” he said. “Anyone who knows me since I signed my record deal knows if you look at my old [YouTube videos], I’ve always been about speaking from the heart, following your intuition, and checking in with yourself mentally ’cause that’s how I was raised.”

The rapper further detailed that “Go Higher” is an interactive guidebook aimed at fostering mental wellness and helping readers achieve their utmost potential through five transformative practices. He added, “If it wasn’t for them methods and things that I applied to my life, I for sure wouldn’t be here today.”

Sean’s announcement was met with widespread support from the music industry, with artists and producers like Ab-Soul, Royce Da 5’9″, Hit-Boy, and Key Wane showing their encouragement on social media. Russ commented fire emojis, while actress Lena Waithe wrote, “Congratulations, brother!”

In addition to his literary venture, Sean confirmed that he’s working on new music expected to come out later this year. March saw the release of “Precision,” which has nearly 1 million YouTube views on its visual companion at the time of reporting.

Sean also joined NPR for its “Tiny Desk Concert” series last month, which was well-received by fans online. He performed a live rendition of hits like “Memories,” “Bounce Back,” and “One Man Can Change the World.” It was notably dubbed “one of the longest setlists in ‘Tiny Desk’ history.”