ASAP Rocky Allegedly Snubbed Drake On Metro Boomin And Future's "Show Of Hands" / 04.12.2024

ASAP Rocky seemingly took aim at Drake on “Show of Hands” from Future and Metro Boomin’s new album, WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU, released today (April 12).

In the song, Rocky appeared to respond to the Grammy-winning artist’s alleged references to Rihanna on For All The Dogs. Fans also speculated that he made a nod to Drake’s former partner, Sophie Brussaux.

“N**gas swear they b**ch the baddest, I just bagged the worst one/ N**gas in they feelings over women, what, you hurt or somethin’?/ I smashed before you birthed son, Flacko hit it first, son,” the Harlem native rapped. “Still don’t trust you, it’s always us, never them/ Heard you dropped your latest s**t/ Funny how it just came and went.”

Drake’s relationship with Brussaux was introduced to listeners via Pusha T’s “The Story of Adidon.” As reported by VIBE, Rocky was allegedly seeing the woman at the time of her pregnancy. The outlet further noted that he was possibly the one who shared the information with the Virginia rapper.

Previously, fans interpreted Drake’s verse in “Another Late Night” as a jab at the “L$D” hitmaker. He spat lyrics with wordplay involving Rocky’s stage name: “I ain’t Pretty Flacko, b**ch, this s**t get really rocky.”

Additionally, in “Fear Of Heights,” Drake apparently poked fun at both Rihanna and Rocky. “Why they make it sound like I’m still hung up on you?/ That could never be,” he claimed. “Gyal can’t ruin me/ Better him than me, better it’s not me/ I’m anti, I’m anti/ Yeah, and the sex was average with you.”

“Show of Hands” notably marked Rocky’s second alleged shot at Drake within the span of a few months. On Kid Cudi’s “WOW,” which came out in January, the ASAP Mob leader said, “Me and my vamp bae got our own handshake/ These n***as can’t stomach me, gotta go get a mandrake.” Many took it as a double entendre related to the “God’s Plan” artist’s moniker.