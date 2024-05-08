News Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Cardi B Narrates Short Story "The Little Diva That Could" / 05.08.2024

Today (May 8), Vogue shared an original short story created by Cardi B for the 2024 Met Gala. Titled “The Little Diva That Could,” the musician narrated the tale in a clip posted on TikTok.

“Once upon a time, in a land far away, there lived a little queen who wanted to slay,” Cardi began. “She wanted to spend the night on the town. If only she had a suitable gown. It’s giving big flop.”

The artist continued, “They tried a boot, and a shoe, and a look, and a fit, then the final ensemble, they knew this is it. She ate. She cleared. She came here to slay. She was no Sleeping Beauty, but she gagged them all day. Honey, that’s tea.”

"The Little Diva that Could" by CardiB.

“This is not no ‘[Little] Red Riding Hood.’ Here in Manhattan, we have ‘The Little Diva That Could,’ but you couldn’t… You couldn’t. See you next year,” she concluded the story.

Cardi walked the Met Gala red carpet on Monday (May 6) evening in a voluminous black gown from Windowsen. According to designer Sensen Lii, it took roughly two months to create, including planning and execution.

“The design is floral, reminiscent of a garden’s trees, flowers, and earth. The whole dress uses nearly 3,000 meters of organza and consists of an inner and an outer layer,” Lii said. This year’s theme was “The Garden of Time,” paying homage to J. G. Ballard’s 1962 short story of the same name.

Earlier this year, Cardi and Kollin Carter reflected on her look for 2023’s Met Gala, which honored Karl Lagerfeld. “[The late designer] was such a force, so I wanted to pay tribute to him but also incorporate elements of Chanel,” the celebrity stylist said.

Regarding her outfit for the 2019 event, Carter shared, “That look broke Cardi B into the next level of the fashion world. People who didn’t take us seriously were like, ‘OK, they’re here to stay.’”