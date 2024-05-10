New Music Unique Nicole / Contributor via Getty Images and Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images The Game Fat Shames Rick Ross On New Diss Track "Freeway's Revenge" / 05.10.2024

At midnight (May 10), The Game dropped “Freeway’s Revenge,” a diss track aimed at Rick Ross.

“Suicide, it’s a suicide, rip apart the Maybach, I know the truth’s inside/ You 12 lemon pepper wings from a heart attack/ Akademiks, get this n**ga Ozempic starter pack,” The Game rapped. Drake similarly referenced the weight loss drug when taking shots at Ross on last Friday’s (May 3) “Family Matters,” which also mentioned the Compton rapper.

The Game continued, “Kai Cenat, hit the room, turn that stream on/ Ask Budden ’bout his brief encounter with King Kong/ This ain’t the Kendrick beef, my Drac’ sing songs/ Shots rings out, the neighbor better have his Ring on.”

Elsewhere on the song, the “Hate It Or Love It” artist name-dropped Gunplay, DJ Khaled and Big Meech, among others. Listen to the record below.

The “Hustlin’” hitmaker purportedly responded to “Freeway’s Revenge” via Instagram: “You n**gas don’t want to eat? You n**gas don’t want to eat my snot? You n**gas starving.”

The Game’s issues with Ross reportedly started earlier this week when the Maybach Music Group founder voiced his opinion on yet another Drake diss. Regarding “THE HEART PART 6,” the 48-year-old said, “Cupcake man, you looking bad. You might as well go on Maury Povich and tell your story… You said if you was f**king young girls, you promise you would have been arrested. Whoever wrote that for you should have put more thought into that.”

On his Instagram Story, The Game wrote, “It be the fat n**gas [with] skinny legs always running [their] mouth.” While many already speculated his remark was a jab at Ross, the Born 2 Rap artist confirmed any speculation with a follow-up post that read, “It’s quiet today. Wingstop must be closed on Mondays.”

He also shared an AI-generated image of Ross wearing a police uniform while carrying a bucket of fried chicken. The photo appeared to allude to the musician’s past as a correctional officer in Florida.

Rick Ross on the Clock to respond to The Game. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) May 10, 2024

The Game dissing Rick Ross makes absolutely NO SENSE! — Doggie Diamonds (@DoggieDiamonds) May 10, 2024