News Paul Morigi / Stringer via Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images and JC Olivera / Stringer via Getty Images Kevin Hart Clowns Kai Cenat Over Awkward Livestream Moment With Tyla / 05.24.2024

On Thursday (May 23) night, Kevin Hart made a special guest appearance on Kai Cenat’s Twitch stream, where he humorously roasted the internet personality over an awkward moment with Tyla.

Hart addressed the chat, noting it was his first time participating in a live broadcast and explaining how he connected with Cenat. “It’s about embracing the new, alright? I’m getting old,” the comedian said, adding, “My first ever livestream, by the way. It can’t be better. It can’t be bigger.”

Three hours into the pair’s time together, they watched a previous stream where Cenat awkwardly asked Tyla if she would go on a date with him. “Pause it,” Hart interrupted. “I almost punched you in the f**king face. Right there, I almost punched you in the f**king face. What made you do that?! […] Look at that dumba** smile on your face. You look like a creep. You look like you smell seats.”

The YouTuber defended himself by saying he was “in the moment” and had butterflies. Hart subsequently impersonated Cenat and joked that broadcasting online impaired his ability to talk to women. “She gave you an out, jacka**!” the comic stated. “‘But we friends, though.’ She gave you an out! Nobody would’ve known that she had absolutely zero interest, right?”

Hart’s appearance on Cenat’s stream was filled with tons of laughter and playful banter. The two played “What’s In The Box?” where they guessed the contents of a box without looking. Items included a bowl of apples, a cup of straws, a white rabbit, snakes and a large iguana.

21 Savage played the same game with Cenat in January. The London-born rapper was surprised by two large snakes, to which he responded, “H**l nah! F**k no! No! No! Keep that s**t over there, on God. That s**t dripping!”