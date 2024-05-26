News Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images Fans Visit Nicki Minaj's Hotel After She Was Released From Jail / 05.26.2024

Early Sunday (May 26) morning, Nicki Minaj was released from jail after being arrested by the Dutch police in Amsterdam. Once she was released, she shared multiple tweets on the app formerly known as Twitter to connect with her fans and discuss her displeasure with how she was treated.

CBS News reported, “The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, which is the Dutch national police agency, posted to social media Saturday night that a 41-year-old American woman who was arrested on suspicion of exporting soft drugs was fined and released from custody after officials consulted with local prosecutors. The amount of the fine was not provided.”

Zojuist hebben wij een 41-jarige Amerikaanse vrouw in vrijheid gesteld die we vanmiddag op Schiphol hebben aangehouden op verdenking van uitvoer van softdrugs. De verdachte heeft na overleg met het Openbaar Ministerie een geldboete gekregen en kan haar weg vervolgen. pic.twitter.com/FXuTWmtVnt — Koninklijke Marechaussee (@Marechaussee) May 25, 2024

Once she was released, Minaj wrote, “Thank you to everyone who prayed for me today. May God cover you and all that is connected to you. May you be blessed beyond your imagination. Barbz, I’m at the Stock Exchange Hotel in Manchester. I arrived a little over an hour ago. After sitting in a jail cell for 5-6 hours, my plane still didn’t take off for another 20 minutes once I boarded.”

Thank you to everyone who prayed for me today. May God cover you & all that is connected to you. May you be blessed beyond your imagination. Barbz, I’m @ the stock exchange hotel in #Manchester I arrived a little over an hour ago.

After sitting in a jail cell for 5-6 hours, my… — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 26, 2024

She continued, “That’s why they had to do the big song and dance [because] they knew I’d still find a way to perform even if it came down to my last 90 minutes in the building, which would have been until 11:30 p.m. The building was willing to go past 11 p.m. I’m so grateful to them for that.”

She also claimed, “I’ll find a way to not only make up the date with the performance, but I’m going to create an added bonus for everyone that had a ticket for this show. Promise.” Shortly after her post, the “FTCU” emcee went live on Instagram, showing hundreds of fans outside her hotel chanting “Nicki Free.”

I hear yall. How did yall get here so fast?!? Finally a smile. Thank you. 2 mins. But not so loud. It’s almost 2 in the morning ppl tryna sleep 🥳🫶🏽 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 26, 2024

Before going live, she tweeted, “I hear you all. How did you all get here so fast?!? Finally, a smile. Thank you. Two minutes. But not so loud. It’s almost two in the morning, and people are trying to sleep.” Overwhelmed with the positive energy, Minaj claimed, “To my Gag City Manchester Barbz, I’m going on the balcony, so if you’re outside, I’ll be able to see you and I may come downstairs. I’ll be out there for about an hour. I really wanted to get at least to see you. But if you’re in bed, please STAY THERE. I’ll update you guys [tomorrow]. Love you.”