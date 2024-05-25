News Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Nicki Minaj Taken Into Police Custody In Amsterdam / 05.25.2024

In a new Instagram Live video from Nicki Minaj, it seems that she recorded herself being taken into police custody after the Amsterdam Police claimed that she had drugs in her possession. She was on the way to her show at Co-op Live as a part of the “Pink Friday 2 World Tour.”

In the short clip, you can hear the police officer saying, “It is because you are carrying drugs.” She responded, “I am not carrying drugs. I am not going anywhere; I need a lawyer present. Where am I going? I have no idea where I am going. What is the address of the police precinct?” The officer calmly said, “You have to go to the police station” before his partner said it is five minutes away.

One fan on social media was puzzled, explaining, “Tricked her telling her to go to make a statement. Mentioned her concert. And then randomly arrested her while refusing to state WHY and then offering to take her to the concert after? [What the f**k] is going on?”

Someone else stated, “They took her bags away from her, didn’t let her know what was going on with her luggage, and now saying she’s under arrest for carrying drugs? Not letting her get a lawyer?… Something is not adding up.”

Tricked her telling her to go to make a statement. Mentioned her concert. And then randomly arrested her while refusing to state WHY and then offering to take her to the concert after? Wtf is going on? pic.twitter.com/Itnwh5Y8h0 — Cali (@CALiSFYNEST) May 25, 2024

Before being taken into custody, Minaj tweeted, “Now, they said I have to go five minutes away to make a statement about my security to the police precinct.”

Now they said I have to go 5 mins away to make a statement about my security to the police precinct — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2024

She also stated, “And the people who weigh it ain’t here, told you, it’s to try to make me late so that they can write negative stories. Jealousy is a disease. You know the rest.” This post came after she said, “Now, they said they found weed and that another group of people have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls. Keep in mind, they took my bags without consent. My security has already advised them [that] those pre-rolls belong to him. Oh yeah, and the pilot wants me to take my [Instagram] post down.”

😩 now they said they found weed & that another group of ppl have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls. Keep in mind they took my bags without consent. My security has already advised them those pre-rolls belong to him. Oh yea & the pilot wants me to take my ig post down. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2024

Minaj made it clear that she believed the music industry’s powers that be were sabotaging her.