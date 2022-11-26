News Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Watch Lil Wayne's Daughter Reginae Rap Her Favorite Verse From Her Father / 11.26.2022

Reginae Carter is spittin’ bars.

Lil Wayne’s daughter proved that talent runs in the family. HipHopDX caught up with the 23-year-old at the Soul Train Music Awards and asked her to rap her favorite Weezy verse.

Not missing a beat, Reginae chose “La La,” the David Banner-produced cut off Wayne’s 2008 classic Tha Carter III, which she inspired.

“My daughter be the twinkle of my eye / You hurt her, you kill me, I ain’t ’bout to die,” she rapped while channeling her father. “See y’all are at ground, and my daughter is my sky / I swear, I look in her face and I just want to break out and fly / Four tears in my face, and you ain’t never heard me cry / I’m richer than all y’all, I got a bank full of pride!”

She previously put her freestyle skills on display during a digital cypher for the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards. Over Missy Elliott’s “Hot Boyz” instrumental, Ms. Carter blazed the mic with a verse written by her dad.

Reginae, whose mother is Toya Johnson, has shown off her musical talent in the past. She was originally part of the OMG Girlz with T.I.’s stepdaughter Zonnique Pullins and was signed to Young Money in 2013. She can also be heard alongside her dad on “Famous” off 2018’s Tha Carter V.

Father and daughter remain close. Back in September, Reginae toasted her dad during his 40th birthday party in L.A.

“You do so much for your whole family,” she told Weezy. “That’s why I’m so thankful for you and my mom ’cause you’ve shown me to get it, get up everyday and work. Y’all inspire me so much.”