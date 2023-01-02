News Amy Sussman/Getty Images Quavo Resurfaces After Takeoff's Death, Rings in 2023 with Drake and Diddy / 01.02.2023

Quavo kicked off the new year with some old friends.

The Migos rapper has kept a low profile in the wake of Takeoff’s death in November, but he resurfaced in St. Barts over the holidays. Quavo was seen partying aboard Diddy’s superyacht alongside French Montana, Fabolous, Yung Miami, and Lil Baby.

Quavo appeared to be in good spirits, surrounded by friends and positive vibes as he rang in 2023. Diddy shared a photo of a smiling Quavo posing alongside him and Meek Mill while sailing through the Caribbean on the $117 million luxurious vessel Victorious.

Quavo spotted outside for the first time since the death of Takeoff. He brought in the New Year with Diddy and Meek Mill‼️🙏🎉 pic.twitter.com/AaMeKJARQ8 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 1, 2023

While in St. Barts, Huncho also linked up with his “Walk It Talk It” collaborator Drake. Drake posted a photo of Quavo’s flashy fashion statement, with his braids tied together by an iced-out watch.

“Quavo you was on one last night cro @quavohuncho,” Drake captioned the pic.

Quavo Funny As Hell For This 😂 pic.twitter.com/DXDmCbzFkO — First Class 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) January 2, 2023

This is the first time Quavo has been spotted publicly since Takeoff’s funeral. He hasn’t posted on social media since Nov. 12, the date after the memorial at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.

“It’s so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything together,” Quavo said in his heartfelt tribute. “Since we were kids you been by my side lookin up at me, them eyes waiting on me to make the next move … You never competed with me, we were always on same team.”

Meanwhile, Offset was celebrating the new year in Miami with his wife Cardi B. The grieving process hasn’t been easy for Offset, who revealed that he has been feeling down since losing his cousin.

“Shit not easy fake smiling and shit tryna keep walking with my head up,” he wrote in a recent tweet.