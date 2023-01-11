News Getty Images 50 Cent Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for Joking About Tory Lanez Shooting / 01.11.2023

50 Cent is once again apologizing to Megan Thee Stallion.

Following Tory Lanez’s conviction, the hip-hop mogul admits that he was wrong for not believing the “Savage” rapper when she said that Tory Lanez shot her.

“I’m gonna apologize to Megan Thee Stallion,” he said during his appearance on “Big Boy’s Neighborhood.”

Amid the ongoing trial, 50 posted a meme comparing Megan to Jussie Smollett, who was convicted for making false reports to police that he was the victim of a hate crime. The photo showed a teary-eyed Megan from her emotional interview with Gayle King where she denied having a sexual relationship with Lanez.

50 Cent compares Megan Thee Stallion to Jussie Smollett‼️👀 pic.twitter.com/yoMfY7xAW6 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 18, 2022

50 didn’t believe Megan was telling the truth about their relationship. “From that, it felt like she was lying to me,” he said.

However, he was convinced of Tory’s guilt after hearing the phone call in which Tory apologizes to Megan’s former best friend Kelsey Nicole Harris from jail.

“That made me feel like, now I know what happened. I’m sure that’s what probably swayed people in court too,” he told Big Boy.

This isn’t the first time 50 has trolled Megan. Back in July 2020, he posted memes mocking the shooting before apologizing to Megan.

“Damn I didn’t think this shit was real. It sounded so crazy @theestallion i’m glad your feeling better and I hope you can accept my apology,” he said at the time. “I posted a meme that was floating around. I wouldn’t have done that if i knew you was really hurt sorry.”

Following a two-week trial, Tory was found guilty on all three charges for shooting Megan. His sentencing has been delayed until Feb. 28. He has hired a new lawyer, David Kenner, who plans to file a motion for a new trial.