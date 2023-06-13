News Matt Winkelmeyer/GA / Contributor via Getty Images Jack Harlow Accused Of Cultural Appropriation After Wearing A Bonnet / 06.13.2023

Over the weekend, Jack Harlow found himself at the heart of a growing controversy. Social media erupted following photographs of him wearing a black silk bonnet that were posted. The images were captured during his recent appearance at the Louisville City Football Club event held on Sunday (June 11).

A native of Kentucky, the “WHATS POPPIN” artist spent his time interacting with younger fans at the event. However, a significant portion of the rapper’s audience expressed their disapproval about his decision to wear a bonnet — a protective cloth predominantly worn by Black women. Ultimately, this event has intensified the ongoing online debate about the appropriateness of wearing bonnets in public.

Harlow’s decision to wear one outside, something that’s often criticized when done by Black people, has left his audience feeling a mix of amusement, annoyance, and confusion.

Despite previous accusations of cultural appropriation, the artist regularly acknowledges his privileged position within Hip Hop. In the past, he’s openly stated that Black culture has been instrumental in his own rise to fame. “Now THIS is what Monique should’ve been talking about when she mentioned bonnets in public,” one user wrote, highlighting a time the actress faced backlash after broaching the topic.

In the era of digital connectivity, aspects of Black culture that were often overlooked by mainstream society are now gaining widespread attention. The increased visibility has caused tension, blurring the lines between authentic appreciation of Black culture and outright appropriation.

Attempts by certain white artists to adopt this trend have elicited mixed reactions. For example, Madonna’s reference to “durag activity,” a song by Baby Keem and Travis Scott, was met with ambivalence.

Last month, Harlow dropped off his third studio album Jackman. Composed of 10 songs, the rapper announced the project just 48 hours ahead of its release, seemingly taking cues from J. Cole’s tendency to drop surprise releases. Among hit songs like “They Don’t Love It” and “Common Ground,” it includes production from the likes of Boi-1da, DJ Dahi, and Hollywood Cole.

