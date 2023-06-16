News Craig Barritt / Stringer via Getty Images and Kevin Mazur Contributor via Getty Images Metro Boomin And Young Thug Tease New Music With Countdown Timer / 06.16.2023

Riding high on the wave of success, Metro Boomin is proving that his creative energy knows no bounds. Fresh off the Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse soundtrack, the superproducer is already setting the stage for yet another drop.

Just last night (June 15), Gunna released his latest album, a Gift & a Curse. Having previously worked together, Metro stirred up chatter by dropping a QR code across his Twitter and Instagram with the caption, “Business is Business,” alongside a Young Thug tag. For those who are curious, a quick scan revealed a countdown ticking away on a newly minted website, setting a five-day deadline for an unknown surprise.

Thug also took to social media to spread the mystery, provoking his fans to play detective with his own version of the cryptic message. His Instagram post, identical to Metro’s, set tongues wagging about an imminent collaboration.

In the wake of the mysterious announcement, fans of both artists have been buzzing with speculation. Many have questioned whether the timer could hint at a new single or an entire album.

Further stoking the flames, a cadre of renowned artists like Drake, Lil Durk, Wheezy, and Coi Leray have all shown their support, posting the QR code on their respective platforms. Meanwhile, none of them have yet endorsed Gunna’s latest album, which has been marred by snitch allegations despite the rapper addressing them in his new release.

An identical post appeared on the profile of London On Da Track, accompanied by a succinct “[one hundred percent].” 808 Mafia producer Southside shared the QR code multiple times, using the enigmatic caption “Overly free slime,” and tagged Thugger.

Whether we are on the cusp of a new album or an individual track, it’s clear that Metro Boomin and Young Thug are orchestrating a spectacle that’s keeping fans on their toes. As anticipation grows, fans worldwide are watching and waiting to see what emerges when the countdown reaches zero.

