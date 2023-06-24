New Music Chris Brown’s Cover Art for “Summer Too Hot” Chris Brown Heats Up On "Summer Too Hot" / 06.24.2023

R&B superstar Chris Brown is back with a fiery new single titled “Summer Too Hot” via RCA Records. This is the latest drop from the Grammy-winning phenom following his “Psychic” video featuring frequent collaborator Jack Harlow. The “Poppin” crooner recently finished his sold-out European-based “Under The Influence” headlining tour.

During his multi-city tour, the Virginia-raised musician performed four nights at London’s renowned O2 Arena, two nights at Accor Arena in Paris, two nights at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, and more. Brown and his team anxiously await the 2023 BET Awards, where he is up for four nominations. He is up for Album of the Year for Breezy, Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, Best Collaboration for “Call Me Every Day” feat. Wizkid, and Video of the Year for “WE (Warm Embrace).”

Brown is riding high following the release of his Grammy-nominated LP, Breezy (Deluxe). The “Deuces” singer is known for his lengthy projects and exciting performances. Recently, he stated that he is saying goodbye to “20- to 40-song albums.” He made plenty of waves when he was a surprise guest at Pharrell’s 2023 Something in The Water Festival in his home state of Virginia. Fans on social media were elated to see the hometown hero stop by the much-anticipated music festival.

Recently, Brown’s single “Under The Influence” from Indigo (Extended) gained traction in the past few months and currently has over 1 billion global streams across all platforms worldwide. It also reached #1 globally and in the US on Apple Music and #6 on the Spotify Global chart. If his latest two singles indicate the direction his new album is going, his fans will be pleased. The music industry mainstay is poised to add to his massive music catalog for the rest of the year.

Be sure to check out his latest single, “Summer Too Hot,” via RCA Records below!