News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Has Announced His Forthcoming LP Titled 'For All The Dogs' / 06.25.2023

On Saturday (June 24), Drake’s new poetry book became available via select retailers and his website drakerelated.com. The Toronto-bred rapper shared multiple photos of influential city newspapers that he used to promote Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness. Fans who secured the newspaper in cities like Houston, New York City, and Los Angeles quickly found a small QR code. The link went to the website titlesruineverything.com, where the Grammy-winning emcee teased his latest musical effort.

Drake is no stranger to creative marketing roll-outs for his projects. Many of his albums have found ways to capture the attention of many, which helps build anticipation for his music. His previous collaborative album, Her Loss with 21 Savage, used a mock press run to get people talking about the album. The two hip hop heavyweights spoofed top publications like NPR, Howard Stern, COLORS, and a printed fake Vogue magazine.

Drake has a new album on the way titled “For All The Dogs” 👀 pic.twitter.com/7tXYkWoJA8 — DailyRapFacts (@DailyRapFacts) June 24, 2023

This time, the battle-tested rap veteran is looking to keep it simple. “I made an album to go with the book,” Drake penned on his new website. “They say they miss the old Drake. Girl, don’t tempt me. FOR ALL THE DOGS.” Fans were excited about the announcement and are now anxiously awaiting a release date from The Boy.

Unlike many other A-list creatives, Drake’s been pretty consistent regarding albums. He has released six different albums since 2018. Currently, there are no further confirmed details about the newly announced album. Social media sleuths are working overtime to secure more information about the project.

DRAKE ALBUMS SINCE HIS LAST TOUR 🎶 💿 ‘For All The Dogs’ (Announced)

💿 ‘Her Loss’

💿 ‘Honestly, Nevermind’

💿 ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Legendary tour loading. pic.twitter.com/Z9advxBqh3 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) June 24, 2023

In the meantime, Drake is preparing for his 58-stop “It’s All A Blur” tour featuring 21 Savage. The multi-month trek features multiple stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Houston, Washington, D.C., Boston, Toronto, and many more major markets. Fans can secure tickets in a city near them at ticketmaster.com.