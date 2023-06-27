News Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images Rihanna Stars In Louis Vuitton's Spring Summer 2024 Campaign / 06.27.2023

Louis Vuitton recently unveiled the first campaign video for Pharrell Williams’ hotly anticipated collection featuring none other than former collaborator and fellow LVMH partner Rihanna.

The accompanying visuals serve as transformative artifacts conceived to shift perceptions and question historical narratives while further evolving the label’s rich legacy. With a pregnant RiRi as the central figure, the campaign encapsulates human empowerment while showcasing her as the definitive icon of everyday life.

The images are intended to mirror the innovative ethos Pharrell brings to Louis Vuitton. Ultimately, he introduces a fresh energy and perspective to the brand.

Shot in the eclectic environs of Canal Street in Lower Manhattan, New York City, the 41-second clip offers a glimpse into the dynamic fusion of savoir-faire and street chic. Watch the full video below.

Captured by Keizō Kitajima and Martine Syms, the campaign imagery presents a glowing Rihanna gracefully carrying various versions of the bag with the cityscape forming an iconic backdrop. Through this, the superstar summarizes the brand’s vision as “a symbol of human empowerment and the quintessential everyday icon.”

Moreover, Pharrell’s first fashion show under LV debuted last week with a colossal billboard adorning the Musée d’Orsay’s façade. It marked the fashion titan’s collection debut which took place in the heart of Paris. As the newly minted men’s creative director for LV, the Grammy-winning artist saw his inaugural presentation attended by JAY-Z, A$AP Rocky, Beyoncé, Tyler, the Creator; and many more.

Reimagined by Pharrell, the Speedy bag — a signature design by Gaston-Louis Vuitton in 1930 — also took on a new form. Borrowing stylistic cues from the bustling streets of Lower Manhattan, the updated iteration encapsulates LV’s rich heritage and the unique vibrancy of Canal Street.

Louis Vuitton’s statement read, “The new Speedy conjures through the inimitable savoir-faire of the maison a visual language evocative of the codes and stylistic attitude of Canal Street. It is an everyday icon conceived for every walk of life.”