News Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images and Chesnot / Contributor via Getty Images Nicki Minaj Shades Elon Musk Over Twitter Reading Limit / 07.03.2023

Over the weekend, Nicki Minaj called out billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk while simultaneously promoting Lil Uzi Vert’s new album. It came after Twitter users had their reading limit capped on Saturday (July 1).

Using her allotted limit on the social media platform, Minaj posted a tweet about her plan to promote Uzi’s LP titled Pink Tape. “Planning out how I’ll use my 600 [reading] limit today to promote the #PinkTape, mush the Barbz in they head, block [and] beat the duds while dissing them [and] cracking up laughing at my own jokes,” the artist wrote on Sunday (July 2).

Planning out how I’ll use my 600 limit today to promote the #Pinktape , mush the barbz in they head, block & beat the duds while dissing them & cracking up laughing at my own jokes, posting at least 1 nene GIF, call btchs my sons while being bossed around by #PapaBear Hmmm 💭 pic.twitter.com/5zwa9wSb8Q — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 2, 2023

As a verified user, Minaj’s limit sits at 6,000 tweets, which is a vast leap from the 600 cap for unverified users. In response to one fan pointing that out, she responded, “No… I’m the kind of Queen that likes to get right down in the dirt with her subjects, sir. The monarchy will also not tolerate any sort of disrespect. Oh [and] sir… Never turn your back on the Queen.”

*speaks in a very slow, calm, very rich bitch British accent* No….I’m the kind of Queen that likes to get right down in the dirt with her subjects, sir. The monarchy will also not tolerate any sorts of disrespect. Oh & sir…never turn your back on the Queen. Good Day. https://t.co/kItVRqBBrz — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 2, 2023

Uzi’s much-awaited Pink Tape serves as a follow-up to their 2020 sophomore album Eternal Atake. It was unveiled this past Friday (June 30). In addition to features from Travis Scott and Don Toliver, Minaj graced the track “Endless Fashion.” With references to Natalie Nunn and MAGA, the song also contains a sample from Eiffel 65’s 1998 Eurodance sensation “Blue (Da Ba Dee).”

In addition to promoting the aforementioned project, Nicki Minaj has been teasing the Barbz with snippets of her own upcoming album Pink Friday 2. It marks a sequel to her 2010 debut Pink Friday, which spawned hit singles like “Moment 4 Life” and “Super Bass.” The rapper also promised her followers that the delayed release would be “well worth the wait.”

Dear Barbz, I’ve been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days. Due to some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys @ a later time, I’ve shifted the album date just a tad bit. Trust me, it’ll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT…but since I AM shifting the date… pic.twitter.com/lX5iQXYAbG — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) June 29, 2023

She wrote on social media, “I love you guys so much. I am so grateful for the years of support [and] love you guys have given me.” The Queens musician further fueled the excitement by hinting at a 2024 tour to accompany the album release.