News Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump In New Savage X Fenty Promo / 07.11.2023

Rihanna took to Instagram last night (July 10) to showcase her latest maternity fashion statement. Embracing her growing baby bump, the star posed against a backdrop of multicolored fabric rolls with a tantalizing lingerie set from Savage X Fenty.

The fiery set consisted of a blood-orange bra and a low-rise thong. Adding a touch of golden glam to the vivid attire, the “Lift Me Up” singer adorned a chunky gold bracelet and a choker necklace. Moreover, a pair of hot-pink pointed-toe heels completed the look.

“New [favorites]… Sheer X group dropping [right now]! Head over to savagex.com,” she teased to her 122 million Instagram followers in the post caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Her maternity look garnered a wave of admiration from fellow celebrities like Busta Rhymes, Lyrica Anderson, Dreezy, Shereé Whitfield, and more. One fan’s comment encapsulated the sentiment perfectly by saying, “RiRi is a whole World Series, World Cup, Wimbledon, and keeps knocking it out the park.”

The musician unveiled her second pregnancy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in an electrifying Super Bowl Halftime Show performance earlier this year. The couple’s firstborn, a baby boy named RZA, arrived in May 2022.

In an interview with CNN, the legendary rapper of the same name stated that it was “a great honor” for the pair’s child to be christened after him. He added, “I salute her and A$AP and their family. All the blessings in the world from me.”

Since embarking on her journey of motherhood, Rihanna has consistently pushed the boundaries of traditional fashion. She confessed to “Entertainment Tonight” during her first pregnancy, “Fashion is one of my favorite things, so, you know, we’re defying what it even means to be pregnant and maternal.”

With the recent launch of the Sheer X collection, RiRi continues to redefine pregnancy style. She stunned fans as she modeled for the campaign, her baby bump taking center stage. Despite stepping down as CEO earlier this year, the artist’s influence on the brand remains clear.

Interestingly, Rihanna’s accompanying tweet announcing the clothing line led fans to savagex.com, a subtle change from the original savagexfenty.com. The update led to speculation of a future rebrand, though nothing has been confirmed yet.