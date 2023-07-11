News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images City Girls' JT Teases New Single "No Bars" Dropping Friday / 07.11.2023

JT is stepping back into the solo spotlight with the forthcoming release of her new single “No Bars.” Its Monday (July 10) announcement came straight from the musician’s Instagram account, where the 30-year-old teased the record with a post.

“B**ches always in my business,” the caption read, alluding to the tone of the new song. “’No Bars’ Friday! [Pre-Save link in bio].” The cover for the Friday (July 14) release channels a 2002 video game vibe, complete with a Grand Theft Auto: Vice City-inspired font. In the artwork, JT can be seen in a black swimsuit adorned with pink stars while standing alongside an inflatable whale in a drained pool.

This marks her first solo venture since 2019’s “JT First Day Out,” a song released in the wake of her one-year prison sentence for credit card fraud. Since then, she’s notably lent her voice to Nicki Minaj’s 2022 “Super Freaky Girl” on the “Queen Mix,” and to Summer Walker’s 2021 track “Ex For A Reason.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JT🍒🌸🪐🦋 (@thegirljt)

Amid recent headlines for a dispute with Lil Uzi Vert during the BET Awards on June 25, JT seems to have shifted her focus back to music. Despite the flare-up, in which the Miami rapper allegedly threw her phone at Uzi, the pair appeared harmonious at a release party on June 27.

While fans speculated that JT’s outburst was a reaction to a photograph featuring Uzi and Ice Spice, the “Act Up” artist’s team clarified the situation to TMZ. They reported JT’s frustration stemmed from losing her seat, not from any interaction with the “Munch (Feelin’ U)” rapper.

As for City Girls, the duo dropped their single “Piñata” in June, just one day after “I Need A Thug” debuted. Collaborating with Diddy and Fabolous, they also churned out the summer hit “Act Bad.” With the musician’s return to the solo scene and City Girls’ steady stream of hits, fans are eagerly awaiting the duo’s next move.