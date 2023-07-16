Rob49 & G Herbo

Screen capture from “Skeme” via Rob49’s YouTube

Rob49 & G Herbo Go Bar For Bar In New "Skeme" Visual

By Ahmad Davis
  07.16.2023

On the heels of his highly praised 4God II compilation, up-and-coming New Orleans rapper Rob49 has just unveiled a visual accompaniment to his track “Skeme,” featuring G Herbo. His work, exploring both his psyche and personal journey, has garnered considerable attention. But in 4God II, Rob49 exhibits a new layer of his artistic persona — his prowess as a collaborator and a coveted entity among rap’s elite.

Standout tracks such as “BMF” with Icewear Vezzo and “Hate It Or Love It” with DaBaby offer a glimpse of Rob49’s ability to blend with established artists. Yet, in this dynamic mix, he retains his unique style. His collaboration with Roddy Ricch in “TRX” underscores this talent.

 

The recent offering, 4God II, accurately illustrates Rob49’s years of relentless work and artistic evolution. His 2022 mixtape, Welcome to Vulture Island, is a testament to this evolution, boasting partnerships with acclaimed artists such as Vezzo, Babyface Ray, Doe Boy, Landstrip Chip, and Lil Baby. The mixtape received a prestigious introduction from the legendary founder of Cash Money Records, Birdman.

With 4God II and eye-catching videos like “Skeme,” Rob49’s message is loud and clear — he is not only a rising star in rap but a burgeoning cultural force to be reckoned with. His artistic depth and stylistic versatility, combined with a knack for engaging collaborations, ensure that Rob49 remains a compelling figure in the dynamic landscape of contemporary rap.

The brand new XXL Freshman is making major moves during his swift rise to fame. The energetic rapper’s profile is rising, and he is documenting his movements on social media. Fans can expect more music from the Curren$y co-signee shortly.

Check out the new track from Rob49 and G Herbo here below via YouTube.

