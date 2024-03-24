New Music Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Big Homiie G Talks New LP, 'Self Made Self Paid' Featuring Rob49, GloRilla And More / 03.24.2024

N Less Entertainment emcee Big Homiie G has officially delivered his long-awaited album, Self Made Self Paid, featuring GloRilla, Rob49, YTB Fatt, DeeBaby and more.

The Memphis-bred emcee has been making a name for himself over the last few years. Although he is new to the mainstream audience, he is seasoned in the game and has a track record that speaks for itself. Before each became famous, Moneybagg Yo, Black Youngsta and G used to be in a rap group.

Now, he is label mates with his cousin and fellow rhyme spitter Moneybagg Yo and is carving his lane solo. His newest 17-track project features standout cuts like “What A Feeling,” “Bulletproof” and “Back From That.”

These records follow his exciting previous work with artists like Big30, EST Gee, Real Boston Richey and Finesse2Tymes. His path is unlike that of many others, and in addition to being a dynamic rapper, Big Homiie G takes pride in his role as a father and provider.

Big Homiie G sat with Rap-Up to discuss his exciting journey to stardom, his new album, and his goal to solidify himself as one of the best artists in Tennessee‘s rich Hip Hop history. Check out the conversation below.

What was life like growing up for you in Memphis?

Memphis is just like anywhere else, do you know? You have your good days, bad days, and people dying and living, but Memphis has its good parts.

Who are some artists who influenced you musically?

Gucci Mane, Jeezy and T.I., many people from Atlanta. From Memphis, I rocked with Yo Gotti, Three 6 Mafia, Playa Fly and all the entrepreneurs around the way.

It seems like you value jewelry, including its quality and cut. Can you explain where that interest came from?

You know, I don’t really care about jewelry like that. It is truly just something that I do as part of my job. You wouldn’t catch me wearing this if it didn’t have to do with work. It’s just a part of what you must do in this game.

You had to spend some time taking care of your sisters at a young age. Can you speak a little more about that experience?

I stay around my sisters all the time. I have three sisters and try to keep them close and my nephews. I am family-oriented.

Speaking of family, it is a little-known fact that you were in a group with your cousin, Moneybagg Yo, when you first started rapping. Tell us more about that.

It was like working with a friend. Although it was my cousin, we were really like friends. Everyone is usually excited when we go out to family reunions, but most of them are cool and don’t do too much.

If you had to choose a song for new fans, what would you like them to listen to, and why?

I have a song called “Bother Me” featuring DeeBaby. I touch on a lot of real things in that song, and I feel like it’s true to who I am.

You have been traveling and moving around a lot now that you are growing as an artist. How do you stay balanced?

My kids. I have two kids, and we are always FaceTiming and talking when I am free. My little boy thinks he is me. He is on FaceTime checking my outfit, trying to see if I have my jewelry on; you can’t tell him anything. He knows his dad is a star, and he loves it.

Memphis is a big-time sports city. You are signed to Grizzlies legend Zach Randolph’s label. Were you into sports as a kid? If so, which ones?

Of course, I played football, basketball, baseball and all sports. Sometimes, I have to pinch myself working with Z-Bo. It has been going on for a little while, but now it is truly making sense. I love it.

Stream his new album, Self Made Self Paid, via N Less Entertainment below.