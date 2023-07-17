JT

City Girls' JT And Blogger KenBarbie Spark Twitter Beef

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.17.2023

City Girls’ JT found herself embroiled in a fiery social media feud with celebrity news blogger KenBarbie this past weekend. It marked another chapter in the ongoing friction between female rappers and their respective fandoms.

The artist had previous public disagreements with Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, the latter of whom she collaborated with on “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)” in 2022. However, KenBarbie entered the dispute this time.

Tensions escalated last week when the content creator tweeted a suggestive message alluding to Ice Spice’s supposed upper hand over JT: “Somebody better tell JT [that] Ice Spice already bought her ‘princess’ collar.”

Today (July 17), JT responded by calling out racial undertones in the blogger’s language. “Non-Black [people] once again using terms to insinuate that Black women are dogs,” she countered on Twitter.

Exacerbating the situation were whispers that the rapper clashed with on-and-off partner Lil Uzi Vert during the 2023 BET Awards. It was allegedly over the “Money Longer” musician’s interactions with Spice, who serves as another collaborator of Minaj’s. 

The argument escalated with KenBarbie asserting his African-American heritage and dubbing the musician a “lap dog” for Minaj. Afterward, the City Girls artist challenged him to a face-to-face meeting in New York. The blogger retorted that he doesn’t fight women and prodded JT about her silence toward the “Munch (Feelin’ U)” hitmaker, who allegedly disrespected her publicly.

KenBarbie further taunted, “Where was this energy when that girl played in your face? You know who to try, huh?” The beef took another twist when both parties released their direct message exchanges.

While JT was serving prison time in 2019, City Girls landed No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 with their Cardi B collaboration “Twerk.” However, after a falling out with Cardi, the “JT First Day Out” rapper pivoted to align herself with Nicki Minaj amid a longstanding public feud between the two rap heavyweights that dates back to 2018.

Recent events show JT is not one to shy away from confrontation. Following her new single “No Bars,” the Miami native continues to command attention, both for her music and willingness to shut down rumors. See the ongoing exchange between JT and Ken Barbie below.

