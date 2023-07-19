News Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Lil Durk Cancels "Sorry For The Drought Tour" Dates And Rolling Loud Miami Performance / 07.19.2023

After an unfortunate event of serious dehydration and exhaustion, Lil Durk was forced to put his “Sorry for the Drought Tour” on pause. Subsequently, numerous dates were axed from the schedule, including a highly anticipated performance at Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival.

Announced on Tuesday (July 18), 24 dates were marked as canceled, including shows across Atlanta, Charlotte, New Orleans, and several more. Only a handful of the scheduled performances remained intact, namely his two hometown shows at Chicago’s United Center.

DJ Akademiks took to Instagram to share an exclusive statement from Durk himself, addressing the cancellations. “Since I’m still awaiting to get full clearance from my doctors to travel and perform again, I have no other choice but to cancel my headlining Rolling Loud performance. While I’m home resting, I am looking forward to my two homecoming shows on [Aug. 11 and 12] in Chicago. For the rest of the country, I’ll be announcing new dates soon. #StillHealing.”

Durkio’s other unaffected performances included a July 28 gig at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater in Tampa, Florida, an Aug. 13 event at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, and a show on Aug. 21 at the Toyota Center in Houston.

Earlier this month, the Chicago rapper was admitted to the hospital due to severe dehydration, as reported by TMZ. He acknowledged the support from his fans and their significant role in his career.

The artist shared, “I was looking forward to touching all of my European fans, performing this weekend, attending the ESPYs, and more, but after performing and traveling daily, I’ve become severely dehydrated and advised by my doctors not to travel due to exhaustion. Once I get my full energy back, it’s back to business, which I’m looking forward to.”

The “All My Life” rapper is anticipated to drop the deluxe edition of his latest studio album, Almost Healed, soon. The initial release of the 21-track album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 3 on the Billboard 200.